UMPI clubs host ‘Take Back the Night’ protest

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Students and community members participated in a peaceful protest to raise awareness for sexual and domestic violence last night on the University of Maine Presque Isle campus.

Nearly 40 people attended the peaceful protest called ‘Take Back the Night’. ‘Take Back the Night’ is an annual, global protest that has been happening in America for more than 50 years. The students are members of various clubs at the University of Maine Presque Isle. Dr. Beverly Wagner, the Director for the Bachelor of Social Work Program, explains that the event is to raise awareness in the community.

“The whole idea about ‘Take Back the Night’ is a protest against sexual violence of any kind,” says Dr. Wagner. “It includes sexual assault, it includes sexual harassment, stalking, intimate partner violence, any types of violence.”

The event was co-sponsored by the Student Organization of Social Workers, the Black Student Union, the Rainbow Society, and the Criminal Justice Club. Maddie Buzza, the President of the Student Organization of Social Workers, explains the significance of the student clubs coming together to co-host the event.

“I think a lot of other clubs and organizations on campus have the same common goal of just uniting everyone on campus and having that connection with one another,” says Buzza. “And I think combining all of the clubs together makes it more impactful with the unity of all of us.”

Buzza continues that it’s important that students advocate for one another to ensure a safe community. “Showing advocacy from other students is really empowering because hearing it from other faculty and staff – while it is still very important – I think it’s a little bit more, as I said, impactful when it comes from students to show that we are supporting one another,” Buzza explains.

The event was inclusive of all people, regardless of their identity.

