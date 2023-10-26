Family Member of Lewiston Restaurant Owners Where Mass Shootings Took Place Shares Emotions

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A family member of the owners of the Shemengees Bar & Grill shares heartfelt emotion upon learning it was his family owned restaurant that was the site of a mass shooting that killed at least 22 people and injured dozens more. Travis Burnham, an employee of WAGM-TV in Northern Maine talks with Morning Anchor Shawn Cunningham about what his gut reaction was to learning this incident happened in a place he’s known, loved and been in so many times prior.

