Family Member of Lewiston Restaurant Owners Where Mass Shootings Took Place Shares Emotions

Police respond to an active shooter situation in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP...
Police respond to an active shooter situation in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)(Robert F. Bukaty | AP)
By Shawn Cunningham
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A family member of the owners of the Shemengees Bar & Grill shares heartfelt emotion upon learning it was his family owned restaurant that was the site of a mass shooting that killed at least 22 people and injured dozens more. Travis Burnham, an employee of WAGM-TV in Northern Maine talks with Morning Anchor Shawn Cunningham about what his gut reaction was to learning this incident happened in a place he’s known, loved and been in so many times prior.

