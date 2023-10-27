The First Snow of the Season is Expected Monday, with Cooler Temperatures Lasting into Next Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone on this unsettled Friday. We’ve seen more cloud cover and showers working through the region this afternoon. The bulk of the activity today has been thanks to a stationary front sitting just to the north of the state this evening. Weaker areas of low pressure have been riding along the front, resulting in waves of showers today. Overnight tonight, showers are expected to taper off, with cloud cover lingering into tomorrow morning. We’ll see record breaking high temperatures tomorrow before the passage of a cold front during the afternoon hours. This will set us up for a quiet day Sunday, before a bigger area of low pressure begins to work northward, and will likely bring snow to the region going into the day Monday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows showers tapering off, but cloud cover lingering into tomorrow morning. Light southwesterly winds won’t have much of an influence on the forecast, but will work in our favor to keep temperatures on the mild side. Overnight lows are expected to fall back into the mid and upper 50s for most. Cooler temperatures are expected the further north you are in the county, with southern areas hovering right around the 60 degree mark.

Friday Night (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow features cloud cover and shower chances to start the day. By lunchtime, the cold front will be working its way through the county. While temperatures early afternoon will still be mild, a strong northwesterly wind will be working to not only bring clear skies back across the region, but will also bring with it chilly temperatures. While high temperatures reach the upper 60s for most spots before the front passes, overnight lows tomorrow night into Sunday will fall back close to, if not a couple degrees below the freezing mark.

Saturday (WAGM-TV)

Sunday will end up being a partly sunny day, with temperatures struggling to reach the mid 40s by the afternoon hours. Our attention then turns to Monday, with a larger area of low pressure developing and passing to the south of us. This southerly path will leave colder air in place aloft across the northern half of the state. Working closer to the surface, temperatures will be able to warm up enough to where snow is likely not to stick at the start of the event. As snow continues during the day Monday, it will eventually cool down the ground enough to begin sticking. This will result in some accumulation, especially the further north and west you are in the county. Right now I’m thinking most places have the chance of seeing upwards of an inch of snow. I’m very skeptical of the snow sticking during the day, and with the snow having a hard time sticking, it will likely lead to less of an impact overall. Make sure to be extra cautious if traveling Monday, with it being the first snowfall of the season. I’ll have another web update Sunday before the system works its way in, to give you all a better idea of what to expect before the Monday morning commute.

Snowfall Potential (Monday) (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening's Weather on the Web Video Forecast.

