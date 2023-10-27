Law Enforcement at Bowdoin House

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -There have been numerous inquiries to the Maine Department of Public Safety to confirm reports that multiple gunshots have been fired at a home in Bowdoin in relation to the Lewiston shooting. This is inaccurate reporting. No gunshots have been fired.

Law enforcement is at a home in Bowdoin as part of the investigation into the Lewiston shootings and the search for Robert Card. When it’s appropriate to do so additional information will be released.

Law enforcement officials are currently on Meadow Road in the town of Bowdoin to execute several search warrants. The announcements that are being heard over a loud speaker are standard search warrant announcements when executing a warrant to ensure the safety of all involved. It is unknown whether Robert Card is in any of the homes law enforcement will search. Law enforcement officials are simply doing their due diligence by tracking down every lead in an effort to locate and apprehend Card.

