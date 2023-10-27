Steady Showers Taper off to Start the day Tomorrow, More Showers Tomorrow Afternoon into Saturday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone on this Thursday. We’ve seen a gloomy day across the county today with mostly cloudy skies for much of the day. We did see a few breaks in the clouds, along with some isolated showers working through earlier this afternoon. This activity has tapered off this evening, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies for now, with more shower chances expected between now and tomorrow morning. The area of low pressure responsible for the shower chances will continue to push eastward, and eventually bring a cold front through during the day Saturday. This will spark off one more round of showers during the morning hours of Saturday, before some possible sunshine Saturday afternoon eventually leaves us with colder temperatures going into the second half of the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows mostly cloudy skies lasting until about midnight. Showers are expected to move in from west to east during the early morning hours of Friday, with steady showers expected for most up until the morning commute. Shower chances begin to diminish going into Saturday morning. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the lower 50s for most spots. Winds remain light during the overnight hours, but are eventually expected to pick up going into the day tomorrow.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with rain showers early, but shower activity is expected to wrap up from southwest to northeast during the morning hours. By the early afternoon, most spots will be left with just cloudy skies, however don’t think we’re out of the woods in terms of shower chances. More showers are expected tomorrow afternoon into the evening, with the second round of showers expected to wrap up tomorrow night into first thing Saturday morning. High temperatures tomorrow will once again be mild, with high temperatures climbing up into the upper 50s and lower 60s once again by the afternoon. Westerly winds are expected to be gusty at times during the afternoon hours of Thursday, resulting in warmer air working in once again.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast at the link below. Stay safe out there.

