The Unsettled Weather Continues, More Showers Today

Vanessa's Friday Morning Forecast
By Vanessa Symonick
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Friday morning everyone. It’s another dreary morning as we had a quick round of widespread showers and downpours roll through the region overnight last night. As the heaviest rain has advanced to the east, we have now been mainly reduced to some lighter shower activity. As a result, temperatures are off to a much warmer start. Most locations since early on this morning have seen temperatures into the low to middle 50s. That is even above where our average high typically sits for this time of year.

This Morning's Weather Setup
This Morning's Weather Setup(WAGM)

Looking at our weather setup this morning, we are now caught up between two weather systems. We have one stationary front sitting over the central portion of the state and another just to the north of the crown of Maine. This will keep shower chances in the forecast throughout the day, but they will be mainly centered towards the northern half of the county. Because these two systems are slow moving, we will still see showers tomorrow as well.

Today's Highs
Today's Highs(WAGM)

Highs this afternoon will stay well above average for this time of year touching near the middle 60s. Going hour by hour for you, more showers are likely for points throughout the morning and going into the early afternoon. This will remain the trend going into the evening commute. A few showers are once again possible during the morning hours of tomorrow. These showers will have a greater chance of reaching points south. As a result, our overnight lows will also stay well above average for this time of year falling back into the middle 50s. That’s five degrees above where our average high temperature typically sits for this time of year.

Tomorrow's Highs
Tomorrow's Highs(WAGM)

The mild temperatures continue with highs climbing even further into the upper 60s. Some low 70s are possible, but that will likely be centered towards the further south you travel. Most of the showers we see tomorrow will likely be more scattered in nature.

Sunday's Highs
Sunday's Highs(WAGM)

As we head into Sunday, we will see a considerable drop in our temperatures. We go from near 70 degrees on Saturday to highs barely making it past 45 degrees on Sunday, That will also result in the cooler air continuing to round out the 8 day forecast.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend and stay safe!

