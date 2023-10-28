Lewiston Victims Names Released

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Police have released the names and photos of the 18 victims of Wednesday night’s shootings in Lewiston:

Ronald G. Morin, 55

Peyton Brewer-Ross, 40

Joshua A. Seal, 36

Bryan M. MacFarlane, 41

Joseph Lawrence, 57

Arthur Fred Strout, 42

Maxx A. Hathaway, 35

Stephen M. Vozzella, 45

Thomas Ryan Conrad, 34

Michael R. Deslauriers III, 51

Jason Adam Walker, 51

Tricia C. Asselin, 53

William A. Young, 44

Aaron Young, 14

Robert E. Violette, 76

Lucille M. Violette, 73

William Frank Brackett, 48

Keith D. Macneir, 64

