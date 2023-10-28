Lewiston Victims Names Released

Names and photos of Lewiston shooting victims
By WAGM News
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:07 PM EDT
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Police have released the names and photos of the 18 victims of Wednesday night’s shootings in Lewiston:

Ronald G. Morin, 55

Peyton Brewer-Ross, 40

Joshua A. Seal, 36

Bryan M. MacFarlane, 41

Joseph Lawrence, 57

Arthur Fred Strout, 42

Maxx A. Hathaway, 35

Stephen M. Vozzella, 45

Thomas Ryan Conrad, 34

Michael R. Deslauriers III, 51

Jason Adam Walker, 51

Tricia C. Asselin, 53

William A. Young, 44

Aaron Young, 14

Robert E. Violette, 76

Lucille M. Violette, 73

William Frank Brackett, 48

Keith D. Macneir, 64

