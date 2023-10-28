Suspect in Maine mass shootings is dead, officials say

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Robert Card, the suspect in the Lewiston mass shooting is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, authorities confirmed.

Officials say Card was located at 7:45 p.m. Friday in Lisbon Falls.

Our media partner, WMTW, said Card was found on Capital Avenue in Lisbon.

Gov. Janet Mills released this statement:

“I stand before you tonight to report that Maine State Police have located the body of Robert Card in Lisbon. He is dead. I called President Biden to inform him about this news, and I also informed Senator King and Senator Collins and Representative Pingree and Representative Golden.

“Commissioner Sauschuck will describe the circumstances of that discovery to the extent possible in a few moments. This discovery is entirely thanks to the hundreds of local, county, state, and federal law enforcement members who searched tirelessly to arrive at this moment. On behalf of all Maine people, I want to express my profound gratitude for your unwavering bravery and determination, and I want to thank Lewiston Police Chief St. Pierre.

“Like many Maine people, I breathe a sigh of relief knowing that Robert Card is no longer a threat to anyone else. I know there are many people who share that sentiment. I also know that his death may not bring solace to the victims of this tragedy.

“While this search has concluded, I know that law enforcement continues to fully investigate this tragedy so that we can bring what closure we can to the victims and their families. I ask that all Maine people continue to keep those families, and all of the people impacted by this tragedy, in their thoughts.

“Lewiston is a special place. It is a closeknit community with a long history of hard work, of persistence, of faith, of opening its big heart to people everywhere.

“Tonight, Lewiston, and the State of Maine, begin to move forward on what will be a long and difficult road to healing, but we will heal together.”

Sen. Susan Collins released the following statement Friday night following confirmation that the Lewiston shooter had been found dead:

“Tonight, Mainers can breathe a collective sigh of relief thanks to the brave first responders who worked night and day to find this killer.

“When President Biden called me this evening to tell me the perpetrator of the heinous attacks in Lewiston had been found, we both expressed our profound appreciation for the courage and determination of these brave men and women.

“I want to also thank Governor Mills for her steadfast leadership, the health care workers who cared for the victims, the city officials who have worked tirelessly, and the people of Maine who came together in the wake of this attack.

“To the families who lost loved ones and to those injured by this attack, I know that no words can diminish the shock, pain, and justifiable anger you feel. It is my hope that you will find solace and strength in knowing that you are in the hearts of people throughout Maine and across the nation.”

A news conference will be held at 10 p.m. ET.

