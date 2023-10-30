11 AM Snow Update

11 AM Snow Update
By Vanessa Symonick
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Monday Morning everyone. We’ve continued to see the snow come down across the region throughout the morning, however it has had a tough time sticking to the roadways. At this point, it remains a bit more light and fluffy in consistency given the fact that temperatures are into the upper 20s and low 30s. It’s worth noting that we have seen some areas with reduced visibility so you want to make sure you take it slow on the roadways.

Based on how things have progressed this morning, the National Weather Service has extended the Winter Weather Advisory through this evening. Now those expiration times do change depending on where you are in the region. For points east, that remains in place through 8 pm, but for areas in the western half of the county that expires at 6pm. A look at doppler radar shows a lot of the snow showers remaining a bit lighter in nature compared to points south where there have been some moderate bands of snow.

Going hour by hour for you through the rest of this morning and into the afternoon, a lot of what we will see from here on out will likely be more light in nature. We won’t really see any widespread activity as things become a bit more scattered in nature. I do think the vast majority of the snowfall accumulation is behind us at this point. Once we head past the evening commute, things will slowly begin to taper off initially leaving us with the cloud cover. However, once we get past midnight, skies slowly will begin to clear out. That will result in sunny skies waking up tomorrow and will likely help to melt any of the snowfall that did accumulate. Lows this evening will fall back into the low to middle 20s.

For the latest update tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day and stay safe!

