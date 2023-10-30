After the First Snow of the Season, More Sunshine is Expected this Week, but at the Cost of Warmer Temperatures

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. The first snow of the season didn’t disappoint for snow lovers, with the county being blanketed in snow early this morning. Snowfall reports coming in this evening reflect this. So far this evening, Castle Hill has reported the highest amount of snow, with just under 4 inches reported there. Working down the list, at or just under three inches of snow was seen in places like Caribou, Madawaska Lake, Hamlin, and Presque Isle. The rest of the reports on the list feature lighter amounts, but also came from earlier in the day. We’ll have a better idea of snowfall totals later tonight, and should have a finalized list at some point tomorrow.

First Snowfall of the Season! (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the area of low pressure that’s been providing the gloomy weather sitting to the south of us this evening. This will continue its trek eastward tonight, with high pressure expected to build overhead during the day tomorrow. This will result in nice weather lasting into the day Wednesday. We’re watching another area of low pressure developing in the Atlantic during the day Wednesday, which could bring some active weather back into the picture later this week.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Snow showers taper off this evening, resulting in skies clearing out from west to east between now and tomorrow morning. Before this happens, a weak cold front could spark off some snow showers early in the morning. These aren’t likely to last long, and will likely only put down a coating to as much as a half inch of snow before sunrise tomorrow. Overnight lows are expected to fall back into the lower to mid 20s for most places by tomorrow morning. This will just be a taste of the arctic air that’s to come, with northwesterly winds expected to pick up during the day Tuesday.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Plenty of sunshine is expected during the day Tuesday thanks to high pressure building overhead. High pressure will still be far enough away to cause strong northwesterly winds, which will continue to stream cooler air into the county for much of the daytime. Clear skies are expected to last into tomorrow night. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to climb into the mid to upper 30s for most spots. Northwesterly winds could be gusty at times, keeping a chill in the air for much of the day.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Winds lighten up tomorrow night, but that will work against us in terms of keeping warmer temperatures in place. Light winds combined with mostly clear skies are the perfect ingredients for radiational cooling. Overnight lows tomorrow night will be some of the coldest temperatures we’ve seen so far this season. Overnight lows are expected to fall back into the lower to mid teens for most places across the county. Northwesterly winds are expected to be light once again tomorrow night, but the northwesterly flow still works as a funnel to bring the colder air from Canada over our region.

Tomorrow Night's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

