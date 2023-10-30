The First Snow of the Season Expected Tomorrow, with Impacts for both the Morning and Evening Commute

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone on this Sunday. The first snow of the season is on the way for tomorrow, with chilly temperatures already in place. We have an area of low pressure sitting to the south and west of New England this evening, resulting in increasing cloud cover later tonight, and snow showers working into the region just before the morning commute. High pressure was in control of our weather today, which provided us with the nice weather, and clear skies this evening. The clear skies that we’re currently seeing are helping to cool temperatures off this evening, with chilly temperatures expected to last for much of the day tomorrow.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

The first of the season, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued across the county. Western areas have the advisory set to expire tomorrow afternoon at 4 PM, with eastern areas having the advisory last a bit longer, until 6 PM Monday. The first snowfall of the season combined with the timing of the snowfall will likely leave us with tricky travel for much of the day tomorrow. Make sure to account for this tomorrow, and leave yourself extra time to get to where you’re trying to go.

Winter Weather Advisory (Through 6PM Monday) (WAGM-TV)

I wanted to walk through the timeline of the snowfall as it works into the region. By 4 AM tomorrow morning, everyone will be left under cloudy skies, with snow showers right on our doorstep. Temperatures at this point will have fallen back into the upper 20s and lower 30s for most spots during the early morning hours of Friday, leaving the surface just cold enough to support snow to start the day tomorrow.

4AM Monday (Future Satellite & Radar) (WAGM-TV)

Snow is expected to fill in from west to east just before the morning commute tomorrow. Heavier bands of snow are expected to setup, resulting in some times of reduced visibility in any snowfall. While I don’t expect snow to stick first thing, it will eventually begin to stick during the morning hours. Some factors that are working in our favor to not see snow stick are the relatively warm ground. We haven’t seen much for frost or hard freezes this season, leaving the ground fairly warm. The other factor working for us is the sunshine that we saw yesterday. That helped to heat pavement up across the county during the afternoon hours, meaning there will still be some residual warmth to keep snow from sticking first thing tomorrow morning.

7AM Monday (Future Satellite & Radar) (WAGM-TV)

As the morning progresses, snowfall continues, with steadier bands more likely during the morning hours thanks to more energy to work with. Temperatures will be still be hovering around the freezing mark for most during the mid morning hours tomorrow. Eventually snow will begin to stick as it falls and cools the ground, resulting in road conditions getting worse as the day progresses.

10AM Monday (Future Satellite & Radar) (WAGM-TV)

By the early afternoon hours, we’ll still be dealing with light to moderate snow across the county. There is some indication in the computer models that the afternoon hours will allow for some drier air to work in, eventually leaving us with lighter snow showers during the afternoon. While our in house computer model is still picking up on some steadier bands of snow still at 1 PM, expect lighter snow showers during the afternoon into the evening.

1PM Monday (Future Satellite & Radar) (WAGM-TV)

4 PM is still showing some light to moderate bands of snow working through, just before the evening commute. Usually with the first snow event of the season, you wouldn’t expect much in terms of snowfall, however with this event being over the entire day, we’re likely to see some accumulation, especially the later we get into the afternoon hours. Expect to see some accumulation in the higher elevations first, before accumulation begins to appear on grassy surfaces. We’ll eventually see accumulation on the less traveled roads, with the main roads likely the last to see impacts from the snow. Compared to the morning commute, I think we’ll likely see more issues with the evening commute, as snow continues to lighten up.

4PM Monday (Future Satellite & Radar) (WAGM-TV)

By 7 PM, most places over the western half of the county will likely see snow ending, with snow wrapping up from west to east during the evening hours. Temperatures at this point will still be close to the freezing mark, with a shift in wind direction expected to bring cooler temperatures back into the region over the next few days.

7PM Monday (Future Satellite & Radar) (WAGM-TV)

Our in-house computer model features mostly cloudy skies by 10 PM Monday night, with northwesterly winds expected to bring cooler temperatures into the forecast by Tuesday morning. Skies will eventually clear out tomorrow night, with sunshine returning to the forecast during the day Tuesday.

10PM Monday (Future Satellite & Radar) (WAGM-TV)

Snowfall accumulation with this event will be both geographically and elevation dependent with this storm. Starting with southern Aroostook, snowfall will likely be on the lighter side, with lighter snow showers leaving those areas with less accumulation. We’ll also be keeping an eye on the mixing line and its progression north tomorrow. While the latest model runs don’t show the mixing line reaching the county, we’ll keep an eye on the warm air and its progression north. Central Aroostook up through the valley will likely see an inch to as much as 2 inches of snow by tomorrow evening. Remember there are several factors in place contributing to these totals, with higher elevations expected to see some of the highest accumulation. Lower lying places will see less snow, thanks to slightly warmer temperatures at the start of the event. The highest totals will be over far western parts of the county, which see the heaviest of snowfall beginning there first, and lasting for much of the morning hours tomorrow. Snowfall during the daytime will be difficult to accumulate especially if temperatures struggle to fall back to the freezing mark tonight. If temperatures are able to cool off enough by tomorrow morning, we could be looking at the higher end totals with these ranges, but at this point, I think this snowfall map does as good job of depicting what we’ll be waking up to Tuesday morning.

Snowfall Potential (Now - Monday Late PM) (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, and how this looks to impact Monday, make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Stay safe tomorrow!

