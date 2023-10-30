First Snow of the Season Lasting Through This Evening

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Monday Morning everyone. We are already starting to see the snowflakes fly this morning, but it has had a tough time sticking on the roads initially and that is because surface temperatures aren’t quite as cool for that to occur. The National Weather Service continues to place the entire county into a winter weather advisory through this evening across the region. That is set to expire at different times depending on where you are in the region. For points east, that is set to expire later on given the fact that snow showers will last a bit longer.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

The main center of low pressure continues to sit well towards our south as it provides parts of southern New England with some widespread bands of rain. That is where the warmest air associated with this front lies. With cool air remaining in place, it keeps snow showers in the forecast throughout the course of the daytime. This system will be quick to exit overnight and as a result, the sunshine quickly returns tomorrow.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

With temperatures across the region now sitting into the upper 20s and low 30s, we won’t see much of an increase by this afternoon. Highs will eventually reach the lower 30s. This will become especially important when it comes to the consistency of the snow. You will want to clear it earlier on as the consistency will be more light and fluffy. Going hour by hour for you, snow showers begin to fill into the rest of the region becoming moderate to heavy at times. That will result in snow having an easier time of sticking to the roadways. As we head into the afternoon past the lunchtime hours, things become more light and scattered in nature with cloud cover lingering. The final round of snow showers exits the region by late this evening eventually leaving us with the cloud cover initially. A clearing line quickly develops once we get past midnight allowing for clearing skies. Lows this evening will fall back into the low to middle 20s.

Estimated snowfall totals with this system will be between one and three inches for the vast majority of the region due to the fact that the snow has had a tough time sticking to the roadways initially. The further south you travel, the less accumulation is expected. That is due to the fact that we do have a mixing line developing in the southern half of the state. This is something we will continue to watch.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

The sunshine quickly returns tomorrow allowing for some melting to occur. It will be a chilly Halloween forecast with temperatures only expected to reach the middle to upper 30s. You’ll want to make sure you bundle up underneath your Halloween Costume!

