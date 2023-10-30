Staying Safe After Tragedy

By Megan Waceken
Updated: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Folks are feeling heavy emotions because of the past couple of days. Some may be feeling unsure about leaving their homes to go out into the community. The Presque Isle Fish and Game Club President, Bob True, wants to remind folks to stay safe, whether that means practicing gun safety or staying vigilant about what is going on around them.

True said ”Be aware of your surroundings and if you see something say something call the PD call your local law enforcement whatever the case is that you may have. Certainly, I know Androscoggin County, Lewiston, Auburn area certainly that what they are going to do. That’s what they’re about. It’s going to be a tough road but we will succeed and keep going. Everything we do --and that’s the big push-- It’s all about safety. And certainly, you don’t want kids or people who shouldn’t have firearms getting their hands on them. We’re hoping certainly that it doesn’t impact us here at the club but we will wait and see.”

True believes it’s important to come together as a community. He plans to hold club events such as the Hunter Safety Breakfast tomorrow for folks to attend.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Fairfield Fire
Three die in early morning fire in Fort Fairfield.
Adam Green Arrested for Terrorizing in Fort Fairfield
A man has been arrested for terrorizing in Fort Fairfield
School lockdown
NMCC in lockdown Thursday morning, police say situation resolved with no threat to public
School lockdown
Some local schools put in soft lockdown after “unspecified threat” toward elementary schools.
Mall Update 31 October
Changes Coming to Aroostook Centre Mall

Latest News

Adam Green Arrested for Terrorizing in Fort Fairfield
A man has been arrested for terrorizing in Fort Fairfield
School lockdown
NMCC in lockdown Thursday morning, police say situation resolved with no threat to public
School lockdown
Some local schools put in soft lockdown after “unspecified threat” toward elementary schools.
Fort Fairfield Fire
Three die in early morning fire in Fort Fairfield.
NewsSource 8 at 6
houlton ghca cross country