Staying Safe After Tragedy

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Folks are feeling heavy emotions because of the past couple of days. Some may be feeling unsure about leaving their homes to go out into the community. The Presque Isle Fish and Game Club President, Bob True, wants to remind folks to stay safe, whether that means practicing gun safety or staying vigilant about what is going on around them.

True said ”Be aware of your surroundings and if you see something say something call the PD call your local law enforcement whatever the case is that you may have. Certainly, I know Androscoggin County, Lewiston, Auburn area certainly that what they are going to do. That’s what they’re about. It’s going to be a tough road but we will succeed and keep going. Everything we do --and that’s the big push-- It’s all about safety. And certainly, you don’t want kids or people who shouldn’t have firearms getting their hands on them. We’re hoping certainly that it doesn’t impact us here at the club but we will wait and see.”

True believes it’s important to come together as a community. He plans to hold club events such as the Hunter Safety Breakfast tomorrow for folks to attend.

