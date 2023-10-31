Grab the Extra Layers and Sunglasses, with Plenty of Sunshine and Chilly Temperatures this Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Halloween. I hope everyone has been staying warm after chilly temperatures have continued for much of the day today. I wanted to start this evening with a summary of snowfall totals across the county. Snowfall totals have ranged from a couple of inches over southern and central parts of the county, with some places picking up closer to if not over 4 inches of snow. The higher end amounts were limited to northern and western parts of the county, where snow started sooner, and wrapped up earlier. I’ve included the full snowfall report across the northeastern half of the state from the National Weather Service below.

Snowfall Reports (From Monday's System) (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight, partly to mostly clear skies combined with lighter winds will work together to allow for radiational cooling between now and tomorrow morning. Overnight low temperatures reflect this, with lows tonight expected to fall back into the mid to upper teens for most places. Westerly winds remain light during the overnight hours, but help to funnel colder air into the region.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow features another day filled with sunshine and chilly temperatures. Even with the sunshine during the day, temperatures will struggle to warm up during the afternoon hours. High temperatures tomorrow still manage to rebound into the lower to mid 30s for most places. This will continue to help keep some snow in place, before snow is eventually expected to melt later this week into the weekend.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

We’ll see more active weather towards the end of the work week. Details can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web attached to this article. Have a great evening!

