PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Halloween came early for many kids over the weekend. Kids dressed up in costume to go to the Presque Isle High School Gym where there were games, arts and crafts, prizes, and also -- what most kids look forward to on Halloween-- candy! The Grinch who stole Christmas was even there to greet children at the door upon entering the Halloween Bash. The event was put together by Hunter’s Helping Hands --an organization that raises money to help children in hospitals.

Tiffany Smith and her husband are the founders of Hunter’s Helping Hands.

Smith said, “We raise money to give so that when families with children who are in the hospital need to go downstate or need to go downstate they can have gas cards and we can try to help them as much as we can. We’ve done a Halloween event. We have a cakewalk. We have a punch game. We have Plinko. We have toss games, basketball, golf. There’s a lot of prizes for the kids to win and then we have 50 cakes for the cakewalk.

Many Volunteers were in the gym to help run the different games and activities. Kera Burby and Kelcy Hargrob ran the arts and crafts table.

Burby said, “We are helping out kids at our booth which is crafting. We have this pumpkin right here they can make, Something like this, and a ghost.”

Hardgrob said, “It helps with the community and really gives and really gives kids the extra feel of Halloween. It makes it special for them.

And Smith says they raised 4,707 dollars from the Halloween Bash.

