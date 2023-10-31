Medical Monday: COPD

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

COPD or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is a term used to describe airflow blockages and breathing related problems including emphysema and chronic bronchitis. Jennifer Bartlett a COPD Navigator and registered nurse at AR Gould says there are some signs you should look out for when it comes to COPD.

Jennifer Bartlett: " Signs and symptoms of COPD could be increased shortness of breath especially with physical activity, wheezing, coughing, and are often accompanied by frequent lung infections”.

While there may be many factors that can contribute to developing the disease, she says there is one that stands out the most.

Bartlett: “Smoking is actually the number one cause of COPD. However, people who are exposed to irritants over a long period of time dust, chemicals, other inhalants. Those people are also susceptible to COPD”.

She also says being exposed to secondhand smoke can also be a factor in developing COPD. While the disease can’t be cured there are ways to treat the symptoms.

Bartlett: “We prescribe maintenance inhalers something that patients again take every day regardless of whether they feel good or bad. We prescribe things like rescue inhalers, those things that patients take if they’re out and about, if they get a coughing spell, if they feel like they’re wheezing they can take their rescue inhaler”.

Because the impacts associated with COPD are patient dependent according to Bartlett, she says it’s important to be honest with your doctor and let them know what you are experiencing.

