Plenty of Sunshine for Halloween, Much Cooler Temperatures

Vanessa's Tuesday Morning Forecast
By Vanessa Symonick
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Tuesday morning and happy Halloween everyone. We have seen quite the difference in a 24 hour period across the region as conditions have now dried out and we are also letting go of some of the lingering cloud cover. That will lead us to plenty of sunshine, but with some cooler than average temperatures. You will want to make sure you take it slow on the roadways as cooler temperatures are allowing for the possibility of black ice forming especially since the roads are saturated from snow melt.

This Morning's Weather Setup
This Morning's Weather Setup(WAGM)

With the front that brought us the snow showers yesterday now well to the east, high pressure gains back control of our weather setup. As a result, we will also see a brief return to some breezier conditions. It’s not until we head towards the weekend when we will see a return to more of an unsettled weather pattern.

Today's Highs
Today's Highs(WAGM)

Highs this afternoon will eventually only reach the middle 30s. This will likely prevent any of the snow we have seen accumulate on the roadways from melting even with the sunshine. Going hour by hour for you, the vast majority of the cloud cover will stay away from the region throughout the day with the exception of some thinner high level clouds not expected to hinder the sunshine.

Trick or Treat Forecast
Trick or Treat Forecast(WAGM)

Because clearing skies remain the trend, it will be a cool trick or treating forecast this evening. You’ll want to make sure you bundle up underneath your Halloween costume with temperatures into the 20s and 30s for the 6 and 7 o’ clock hour this evening. And it doesn’t stop there because overnight tonight we are looking at some bitter cold temperatures with lows falling back into the mid to upper teens.

Tomorrow's Highs
Tomorrow's Highs(WAGM)

The sunshine continues tomorrow with highs staying into the mid to upper 30s. However, the main difference between what we will see today and what will happen tomorrow is that we are changing up our wind direction preventing breezier conditions from occurring.

