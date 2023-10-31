CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - It’s not just adults and children getting into the Halloween spirit. Even Horses got a chance to dress up over the weekend at Little Bit of Horse Heaven in Caribou. Instead of Trick or Treat, Parents and children were invited to Trick or Trot this year in the county.

Naomi Morrow brought this tradition --and her assigned horse-- back to the county with her after college.

Morrow said, “It’s something that we did in college at the University of Maine in Orono, which is where this horse is from, and I kind of wanted to share it with the Aroostook County Folks.”

Each of these horses got to rock a Halloween costume. Jamie McBreairty is a parent who attended the Trick or Trot event with his two little girls.

McBreairty said, “I like the different costumes on the horses. I thought that was pretty neat.”

This ghost horse was accompanied by his rider, Jack Skeleton!

Morrow said, “It’s a lot of work to set up your costume and your horse costume and get everything ready to go. But also to kind of share that with the community. A lot of people don’t really even know that we are here, and we just wanted something extra fun for the kids to do.”

Kids and parents walked through the barn collecting candy and greeting each horse. Kids were able to choose a style of face paint part way through, such as this young boy who wanted a bat. At the end of the barn, it was time for the trot. This horse --in its friendly clown costume-- gave each kid in the line a ride around the indoor arena. Ella Voisine helped to lead each of the pony rides.

Voisine said, “It’s very nice to see that kids who have an interest in horses get to spend some time with them and get a ride. It’s really fun.”

The kids attending had fun, and some even wanted to stay after they had gone through the whole barn.

McBreairty said, “Do you want to go through again? Yeah? What about you? I guess we can do that. Maybe we can get some more candy.”

Morrow says she plans on doing this event every year as a new tradition for the county to enjoy.

