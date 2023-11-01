Another Sunny Day, Cool Air Remains in Place

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Wednesday morning everyone. For the third morning in a row we have seen some flakes flying across the region. What we have seen this morning was a very similar setup to yesterday where these flakes did not accumulate. In fact, this morning a lot of the showers had a tough time making it to the east due to the fact that we do have dry air in place. However, it is very likely we will have some slick spots on the roadways given that some of the snowfall that has melted onto the roadways has created some saturation and the possibility for some black ice. This is especially important for roadways with bridges as bridges freeze quicker than other roadways.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Looking at our weather setup, high pressure remains in control allowing for the sunshine to continue both today and tomorrow. Not too far behind us we have a weaker disturbance forming and that will allow for shower chances to return in time for the weekend. As it stands, not every day will be a total washout, but we will have to watch for the possibility of some mixing given that cooler air will stay in place overnight.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Highs this afternoon will spend another day into the middle 30s by the afternoon. The main difference from what we had seen yesterday and what we will see today is that we have let go of the presence of those breezier conditions, so it likely won’t feel any chillier than the middle 30s. That will also help in terms of melting any of the snow that is accumulated on the grassier surfaces. Going hour by hour for you, the cloud cover that remains in place this morning has slowly begun to clear out. That will lead us to plenty of sunshine throughout the day. While there will be a few chances for some passing clouds this afternoon, I’m not anticipating that to hinder the sunshine. Because clearing skies remain the trend overnight tonight, the lack of cloud cover will result in overnight lows spending another evening into the low to middle teens.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

We are slowly but surely warming up our temperatures by tomorrow with highs just shy of the 40 degree mark. However, because we will have another weaker system approaching from the west, we return back to the breezier conditions.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.