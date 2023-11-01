Changes Coming to Aroostook Centre Mall

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Big changes are in the works for the Aroostook Centre Mall. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard met up with new Owner to see how things are going.

“I’ve had a lot of calls and a lot of interest and I’m looking for a positive outcome, positive future.”

Dana Cassidy, owner of the Aroostook Centre Mall discusses his future plans to revitalize the mall. This past February, the doors to the mall closed temporarily, due to lack of communication, support and financial responsibility of the previous owners. Cassidy took control in June, and says he’s been working to bring businesses in and develop opportunities with entrepreneurs, including new venture, Crafter’s Creations, who celebrated their grand opening Tuesday Morning.

“We’ve had a couple of big craft fairs here and a lot of the girls were interested and I said “Well I think that’s a good idea” and I probably formulated the concept, but those 4 women they took it and ran with it. I funded it, I supplied the space. If it can help resuscitate the community, the county, the city and it’s a place for people, It’s more retention as far as I’m concerned.”

Cassidy says he’s been putting in 12 hour days, working with contractors and consultants to develop new stores and facilities in an effort to breathe new life into the state’s northern most shopping mall. Since taking ownership, Cassidy has helped fill two storefronts, Crafter’s Creations and Bumblebee Stockroom. Four additional spaces are expected to be filled in the coming weeks and months ahead, including Omni Fitness 24/7, A new space for Catholic Charities thrift store, a laundromat and a pizza place next to Chopsticks. In addition equipment has been ordered for a new trampoline park that will occupy most of the old sears location along with the Omni Fitness.

“Everyone’s been helpful, everyone’s been positive, it’s like a little town or community in here now and we’re all on the same page but everyone’s listening too. We definitely have a nucleus here, we have a basis so we just have to build around it.”

Cassidy says folks ask him everyday about the prospect of bringing in a big box store as a traditional anchor to the mall. Cassidy says he has four letters of intent sitting on his desk from Big Lots, Hobby Lobby, TJ Maxx and Sportsmen’s Warehouse. He says the biggest points of contention revolve around demographics, and the investment needed to meet the demands required by the retailer. He says while he’s not ruling anything out right now, his intention is to make the Aroostook Centre Mall a reflection of county culture and community itself.

“What I’d like to do is I’d like to put county people, county stores and county thoughts in here. Because I think the county is exclusive to the county. So we’re not like a lot of cities and towns around the country, and someone from here they know how we think, they know what we do, they know why we do it, they know how to do it and I mean we survive, we’re not fancy, we’re homegrown.”

Cassidy did speak about the concept of introducing residential living into the Aroostook Centre Mall, however he says he wants to focus on his retail projects first, and will explore the idea sometime in the future.

Brian Bouchard, Newssource8

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.