County EMS Plan to Handle Mass Casualty Event

In the wake of Wednesday’s mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, NewSource8′s Brian Bouchard takes a look at the challenges and plans in place for handling a Mass Casualty event in Aroostook County.

In the immediate aftermath of Wednesday’s mass shooting in Lewiston, the city’s two hospitals, Central Maine Medical Center and St. Mary’s were described as being under extreme stress, with multiple wounded bringing the hospitals emergency services to capacity. Hospitals, first responders and emergency agencies often develop plans on how to handle what are known as Mass Casualty events.

“When an agency gets a call for a mass casualty incident, they usually will respond from their point of view with their assets. As they determine the need for more assistance they utilize their mutual aid assets, they call in additional resources.”

Darren Woods, Director of the Aroostook Emergency Management Agency outlines the typical order of events that first responders would take following a catastrophic event. Woods says this plan was developed in partnership Region 5 EMS to provide emergency crews with guidance should the need ever arise.

“Then they start working on the triage aspect, determining who needs to go first, what facilities they’ll be taken to.”

Woods says one of the biggest challenges in developing a plan like this is the nearly 7000 square miles of area that makes up Aroostook County.

“We’ve got a lot of geography to cover, and we’ve got a shortage of personnel. So those shortages kind of elevate the complexity of how we respond and how we take care of that. But we have really good services in our county and I’m pretty confident they’ve compensated for that. We’ve also placed equipment specific for mass casualty incidents in the north, central and southern parts of our county to be available to them should they need it, which we hope that never happens.”

I asked Woods if he has noticed any particular shortfalls or lessons learned from the initial response following Wednesday’s mass shooting, with his response being that it is still too soon to tell, however he says Mainer’s should be proud of the professionalism and dedication of those working to keep us safe.

“We live in a strange time right now, but I will say that we have some terrific first responders in all our agencies, they work very hard and the public should take a comfort in knowing that their services are doing the best job that they can to provide them the best service.”

Hospitals also play a huge role in this. We have reached out to the four local hospitals and hope to have more with them on their plans on a future edition of NewsSource 8.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

