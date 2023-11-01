Lewiston Mass Shooting Survivor Thanks Community For Support

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

18 individuals lost their lives as part of last week’s mass shooting in Lewiston, with more than a dozen injured and countless Mainer’s were faced with the reality that Maine is not immune from senseless violence. Newssource8′s Brian Bouchard spoke with a survivor that was in Schemengees at the time of the shooting and has the story.

“You don’t ever know, I mean, I went there to play cornhole, and that’s the last thing anyone expected. We have 6 courts set up there, so 6 games at a time, and as far as layout goes in that building, I was the furthest away when he entered the building.”

Troy Cote of Saco who originally hails from Fort Fairfield, describes the nightmare he endured last Wednesday evening at Schemengees Bar and Grill, as mass shooter Robert Card opened fire during a cornhole league he was participating in with friends.

“When he came in, we were oblivious. Immediately we heard the first shot, that got everyone’s attention, we all turned to our left and there may have been a second or two before the second shot and then everybody dove to the floor. He was making his way towards us. I was laying down with several people, fortunately for us, the course that we were at there’s a 4 foot wall separating the other course. The opening to that 4 foot wall was to my left and that’s where he stopped, and the shooting stopped.”

Cote, believing Card was out of ammunition and needed to reload then made a break for it, ending up behind the gunman and making his way to a different part of the restaurant as the shooting continued. Cote, along with other survivors waited until they believed Card had left, and then began to comfort the wounded and mourn the dead. Cote says he stayed with Peyton Brewer-Ross as he passed.

“I just dropped to my knees to stay with him, I grabbed his hand, talked with him, tried to comfort him. As other people were doing with other people that got hit, I mean it was chaotic. I stayed with him until an officer came over and checked his pulse and said “I’m sorry son, he’s gone, I gotta get you out of here”

In the days that followed, as the nation watched the manhunt for the man responsible for the brutal violence, Cote leaned on his cornhole group, which he describes as his “second family”, all of whom were also grieving the senseless loss of friends and family.

“It can really start the healing by being with everybody and I’ll tell you we did it again Saturday and Yesterday. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday have been nothing but therapy for me, that’s probably what’s been keeping me in good spirits is being around these people.”

Cote says Monday was the first time he’s been alone since the shooting. He wants to thank those who have offered their support and understanding as he continues to process the terrible series of events that have changed his life and countless others.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

