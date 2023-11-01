Meeting Held on Limestone Land Port of Entry Project

By WAGM News
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIMESTONE, Maine (WAGM) -

A meeting was held to discuss the upcoming Land Port of Entry project for the town of Limestone.

The General Services Administration hosted the meeting at Limestone Community School to field the questions and concerns from residents about their use of the border crossing, and what the project may entail. Funding for the project comes from a 3.4 billion dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill passed last year, and the project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2027. Top among residents concerns is the potential closure of the border crossing during the construction phase, which may impact small businesses reliant on cross border traffic.

“Once the communities involved and they’re able to give us their concerns it allows us to better plan and develop the future project. Without their input we wont necessarily take into account the things that impact them the most as we move forward with this project.” says Paul Hughes – Regional Public Affairs Officer, GSA

Limestone, Fort Fairfield and Houlton are among 5 land ports of entry in the state that will receive an upgrade. Fort Fairfield’s community meeting is scheduled for Tomorrow Evening at 6PM in the cafeteria of the Fort Fairfield Middle High School.

