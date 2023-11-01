New Report Reveals Nearly Half of Aroostook County Residents Struggling Financially

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

A new report highlights the disparity between income and the cost of living in Aroostook County. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story.

“Almost half of the people in Aroostook County can’t make ends meet. They can barely afford the basic necessities, they’re having to make the tough decisions and they do not have savings in case of an emergency.”

Sarah Duncan, Executive Director of the United Way of Aroostook explains the findings of a first of its kind report for the state of Maine. The report focuses on federal poverty guidelines, the cost of survival, and those who fall through the cracks and it is called the ALICE report.

“ALICE stands for Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed. Those are the working people who are barely able to make ends meet. They don’t have a savings, but they’re living above the federal poverty level so they aren’t qualifying for any services. So they are the ones that are having to make the tough decisions about what they can afford for basic necessities they’re the ones that are struggling whether to put food on the table or do I put more heat in the tank?”

The ALICE report takes census information to identify how many households in Aroostook County are living below a survivability threshold and above federal poverty guidelines. Using that demographic information, the report was able to identify and quantify the risk to one of the county’s most vulnerable populations.

“45% of seniors in Aroostook County are in ALICE, so that’s 45% of our senior population that is having to decide between do I pick up my medication this week or do I put food on my table and that is something that we need to come together as a community and figure out and find a solution for.”

Another interesting factor is the breakdown of financial stability by municipality. The community with the highest combined percentage of those below the federal poverty guidelines and the ALICE threshold is Allagash 78%, followed by Van Buren at 71%. The communities with the lowest percentages are Dyer Brook with 22%, followed by Chapman with 27%.

“The more rural areas, of course, are going to have a higher percentage of people in the ALICE population, but what is really surprising is Presque Isle and Caribou are above 50%. Above 50% of the people in two of our cities are in the ALICE population not able to make ends meet, and these aren’t people who aren’t working, these are people who are employed. The data is just very shocking and really shows us that there is going to be a problem if this continues and we are going to see these numbers grow”

Duncan says that since the data is using information from 2021, it may not reflect the current rate of inflation or hardship, but it is still a stark reminder and motivator for those charged with addressing issues like this in Aroostook County, and state wide.

“We need to really help them become financially stable, we need to maybe change guidelines maybe to get them resources. We have a lot of work ahead of us now that we have this data.”

For more information on the ALICE report please visit:

https://www.unitedforalice.org/state-overview/maine

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

