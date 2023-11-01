Presque Isle business speaks out about the importance of community following the Lewiston shooting

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Some people may be fearful about going out in public right now, especially with the Lewiston shooting suspect still at large. However, one local business manager says that going to familiar public places can allow the community to talk through their anxieties.

After the shooting in Lewiston that targeted local businesses, some people may feel unsafe going to the places they regularly go to. However, sticking to your routine will not only help stabilize your day-to-day life, but it can also help you connect with your community.

David Rowe, the general manager of HUB Coffee, spoke to WAGM on the phone about how going out and being around people can offer some ease at this time. “We need to have that community,” Rowe said. “We need to know that there are people there with us, and beside us, and experiencing things that are difficult but we can all go through it together.”

Rowe said that customers at the café have been able to talk through some of their feelings. “Those casual conversations were just the realization that even though we’re the state of Maine, we’re not immune or subject to not being experiencing really difficult things,” Rowe expressed.

WAGM asked Rowe if he felt safe in his business after the attack in Lewiston. He responded, “We feel definitely safe here. Are we immune to some bad things happening – no, absolutely not, I don’t think anyplace is, really.”

Rowe said that he and his staff have had conversations about what to do in case of an emergency and made plans for how to keep customers and staff safe. “It’s kind of a – I don’t want to say a wakeup call, it’s more of just a realization that hey, we do need to be aware of the things that are going on around us.”

If you don’t feel safe leaving your home, that’s okay. It’s just important to remember that there is a community here in Aroostook County that will be ready to support you when you are ready.

