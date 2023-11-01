Stay safe this Halloween with these key tips

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Halloween is an exciting time of year, especially for children who will be trick-or-treating. However, there are some potential dangers that come with walking the streets at night.

Trick-or-treating - a time when kids can dress up, be around friends, and get free candy. To do so safely, law enforcement recommends a few safety tips for trick-or-treaters and their parents.

Law enforcement suggests that trick-or-treaters always use the sidewalk, and take care when crossing the street, especially if they are wearing a mask that may obstruct their view. Lt. Brian Harris, of the Maine State Police, advises that people stay as visible as possible. “Wear something reflective on you, something simply as a reflective wristband will help you be picked up by a set of vehicle lights,” says Lt. Harris.

Parents can watch out for their kids by checking over their candy before giving it to kids to eat, and by walking their kids from house to house. “Obviously any house you go to, we strongly encourage, don’t let your child go inside,” advises Lt. Harris.

With excited children running around at the time when people get off work, drivers need to take extra precautions, too. “If you see a lot of kids walking on the sidewalk, pay extra attention,” Lt. Harris says, “because at any point one of those children could see the inviting house across the road that they think could make the big score of candy and they’re going to dart across in front of you, so don’t be speeding on the side streets.”

Parents can also use technology to ensure maximum safety, such as cell phones which allow parents to stay in communication with their kids. “Make sure you have some type of communication device, cellphone, whatever it may be, that way you can stay in touch with whoever you need to,” says Sergeant Eric Depner of the Presque Isle Police Department.

Jody Doughty, the store manager for US Cellular in Presque Isle, says that there are location-tracking devices that parents can use to keep track of their children. “There are other technologies such as Apple AirTags and Samsung Galaxy SmartTags, that allow parents to track their child’s location. And they can be easily used just by attaching them to a child’s costume,” Doughty says.

“Technology’s not a replacement for advanced planning,” Doughty continues, “so taking your time, using an app like Google Maps to lay out a route where your children and going to go in advance and setting boundaries on how far they can go.”

Additionally, there will be a police presence on the night of Halloween, according to Sergeant Depner. “Making ourselves visible to show that we do have a presence out there, make sure everyone’s safe, or if anyone needs our assistance we will be visible and ready to assist if needed,” says Sergeant Depner.

Depner continued: “We have a very good police department, and like I said we’re going to be out and about and there shouldn’t be any safety concerns for your typical trick-or-treating hours.”

“Northern Maine, Presque Isle, northern Aroostook, is a great place to live and raise your kids,” Lt. Harris says. “And it’s evident on these kinds of holidays where you get out in the community and the community supports these events.

Follow these tips and you should be able to have a safe, fun Halloween.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.