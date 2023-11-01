Sunny Stretch Comes to an end after Tomorrow, with Cloud Cover and Shower Chances going into the Weekend

Rob's Wednesday Evening Forecast. For more weather information, make sure to check out: https://www.wagmtv.com/weather/ or download the WAGM Weather App!
By Rob Koenig
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and Happy Wednesday and first day of November. We’ve seen more cloud cover to start the day today along with some snow showers and flurries working through. Those showers quickly tapered off this morning, leaving us with clearing skies and plenty of sunshine this afternoon. This evening’s weather setup doesn’t show much, as the area of high pressure that was sitting over us providing the nice weather has weakened, and will result in a bigger area of high pressure further to our south taking control and providing us with one more nice day tomorrow, before changes are on the way for the end of the work week into the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup
This Evening's Weather Setup(WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows skies remaining partly to mostly clear between now and tomorrow morning. Some patchy fog could develop during the early morning hours, but will quickly burn off tomorrow and won’t have much of an impact overall. Overnight lows tonight are expected to fall back into the mid to upper teens for most places by tomorrow morning. This is slightly warmer compared to what we saw last night, which will be the beginning of our warming trend the rest of the work week.

Tonight's Low Temperatures
Tonight's Low Temperatures(WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow is another beautiful day featuring plenty of sunshine. The sunshine combined with a shift in wind direction will result in slightly warmer high temperatures by the afternoon hours compared to what we saw today. High temperatures across the county are expected to warm up, with high temperatures reach the upper 30s and lower 40s by the afternoon and evening. Westerly winds begin to pick up during the day tomorrow, will shift into the southwest tomorrow night, and remain gusty going into Friday.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures
Tomorrow's High Temperatures(WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mall Update 31 October
Changes Coming to Aroostook Centre Mall
Lake County school nurse saves child's life
Third grader’s school nurse makes lifesaving discovery, mom says
Aroostook ALICE Data
New Report Reveals Nearly Half of Aroostook County Residents Struggling Financially
School Bus
School Bus Hits Moose
Chris Smith was UMPI Cross Country Coach for 37 years.
Chris Smith talks about 37 years as UMPI Cross Country Coach

Latest News

Rob's Wednesday Evening Forecast. For more weather information, make sure to check out:...
Weather on the Web 11-01-23 PM
Vanessa's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Weather on the Web 11-1-23 am
Weather on the Web AM
Another Sunny Day, Cool Air Remains in Place
Tonight's Low Temperatures
Grab the Extra Layers and Sunglasses, with Plenty of Sunshine and Chilly Temperatures this Week