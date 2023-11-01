Sunny Stretch Comes to an end after Tomorrow, with Cloud Cover and Shower Chances going into the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and Happy Wednesday and first day of November. We’ve seen more cloud cover to start the day today along with some snow showers and flurries working through. Those showers quickly tapered off this morning, leaving us with clearing skies and plenty of sunshine this afternoon. This evening’s weather setup doesn’t show much, as the area of high pressure that was sitting over us providing the nice weather has weakened, and will result in a bigger area of high pressure further to our south taking control and providing us with one more nice day tomorrow, before changes are on the way for the end of the work week into the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows skies remaining partly to mostly clear between now and tomorrow morning. Some patchy fog could develop during the early morning hours, but will quickly burn off tomorrow and won’t have much of an impact overall. Overnight lows tonight are expected to fall back into the mid to upper teens for most places by tomorrow morning. This is slightly warmer compared to what we saw last night, which will be the beginning of our warming trend the rest of the work week.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow is another beautiful day featuring plenty of sunshine. The sunshine combined with a shift in wind direction will result in slightly warmer high temperatures by the afternoon hours compared to what we saw today. High temperatures across the county are expected to warm up, with high temperatures reach the upper 30s and lower 40s by the afternoon and evening. Westerly winds begin to pick up during the day tomorrow, will shift into the southwest tomorrow night, and remain gusty going into Friday.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

