Trick or Treat... or French Fries?

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Instead of passing out candy, one Presque Isle resident is passing out French fries.

Big Bert’s French Fries once again passed out free fries to the public this Halloween, for roughly the 15th year in a row. Bert Winslow, the owner of Big Bert’s French Fries, says last year they passed out 1,234 fries to people in Presque Isle. This year they started giving out fries at 3:30 saying they would pass them out until they were all gone. Last year, the giveaway didn’t stop until after 8:00pm.

“It brings a great smile to a lot of people’s faces, I love how children interact with it,” says Winslow. “With the Aroostook County farmers, we have in this area, what a great way to support that industry by serving French fries.”

The cart was set up on Winchester Street, right in the middle of residential Presque Isle. The public was served by Winslow along with 8 other volunteers. Winslow says they went through 15, 50-pound bags of potatoes, all of which were donated by Guerette Sales in Caribou. They planned to serve over 1200 members of the public.

