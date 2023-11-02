Auto business workers use forklift to prevent theft suspect from escaping, video shows

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Employees at Arlington Auto Wrecking in Akron got creative when they realized a man had broken into one of their cars, going to extreme measures to make sure he couldn’t escape.

The body camera video was obtained from Akron police.

When employees at Arlington Auto Wrecking realized a man had broken into one of their vehicles and was still inside, they lifted the car up with their forklift and left him hanging in the air until police arrived. Their antics even had the 911 operating cracking up.

“So, he’s still in the car about 20 feet in the air in the loader,” the employee told 911.

“Wonderful, that is the greatest thing I’ve ever heard,” the 911 operator said with a laugh. “We, we will get somebody out to you.”

Employees told Akron police they were sick and tired of people breaking into their shop and stealing from them. So, when they caught a man who had broken into one of their cars for what they claim was the third time, they weren’t taking any chances.

The man was stuck about 20 feet off the ground when officers arrived.

“He broke into a car at the, uh, junkyard and before he could get out, he’s done it before, they got like the forklift and they had him like I’m not kidding like 20 feet off the ground, so when we got there, he went right into custody,” an officer told some other officers when he returned to the station.

Employees at Arlington Auto Wrecking on North Arlington Street in Akron told police they found the man on Tuesday afternoon and decided there was no way they were letting him escape.

“We’re having a lot of trouble here with people stealing stuff and everything, and we got a guy that’s passed out or crashed in one of our vehicles in our yard. And I got the vehicle picked up with the loader and he’s probably 20 feet in the air now and I refuse to drop this thing to let him out and run,” the employee said. “I mean, we’ve just had so much problems here with theft and catalytic converters and just fires and everything.”

Akron police said they arrested 26-year-old Alexander Funk for criminal trespassing and possessing criminal tools.

Police said Funk was wearing a backpack that had a sawzall cutting tool, sawzall blades and several other hand tools.

“Alright, man, well here’s the deal. This lot is, there’s been a serious amount of break-ins and converters cut off, and you got a sawzall and you’re in a private area of the business not open to the public,” an officer told Funk. “So, what do you got the sawzall for?”

“Uh, copper to be honest, brother, not gonna lie,” Funk admitted.

At least two other police reports were found of people breaking into this business or stealing catalytic converters from their cars this year.

Employees told police Funk had broken in several times before. They said they let him go the first time. The second time, they said he escaped.

“I was putting the car in the shop, and he was in the backseat, and we called the police on him,” one employee told police. “We were waiting for you guys to get here, and he shoved one of my guys out of the way and took off running. And you guys were looking for him over there across the street for about an hour. That’s the third time now. It’s the same guy.”

Funk has had several run-ins with the law recently, according to court documents. The Akron man has been convicted of criminal trespassing, drug abuse and entering a condemned building. He also had a warrant out for disorderly conduct.

