Fort Fairfield Fire Department Responding to Structure Fire

By WAGM News
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) -

According to a post on the Fort Fairfield Fire Department Facebook page they are responding to a structure fire. Riverside avenue is closed from McGillen’s to the cemetery. The state fire marshal’s office is on their way to investigate the scene according to a spokesperson for the Maine Department of public safety. This is a story Newssource 8 is going to continue to follow as more information becomes available.

