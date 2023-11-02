Fort Fairfield Fire Department Responding to Structure Fire
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) -
According to a post on the Fort Fairfield Fire Department Facebook page they are responding to a structure fire. Riverside avenue is closed from McGillen’s to the cemetery. The state fire marshal’s office is on their way to investigate the scene according to a spokesperson for the Maine Department of public safety. This is a story Newssource 8 is going to continue to follow as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.