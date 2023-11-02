Fort Fairfield, Maine (WAGM) - A man has been arrested for terrorizing in Fort Fairfield. According to Police Chief Matthew Cummings of the Fort Fairfield Police Department, on Thursday, November 3, at approximately 12:30PM, law enforcement agencies in Aroostook County including the Fort Fairfield Police Dept. were contacted by the Topsham Police Department and made aware of threats of violence to an unspecified local school. The threat included statements of going to a school with an AR-15. Due to the threat and out of an abundance of caution, our local MSAD #20 schools, along with several other schools in the County, went into a lock down with Fort Fairfield Police Officers and U.S. Border Patrol providing security and assistance at the MSAD 20 schools. Fort Fairfield Police officers were then notified that the person of interest in this incident may be living in Fort Fairfield. Fort Fairfield Police Officers located 36 year old Adam Green at a residence in Fort Fairfield and took him into custody without incident. Green is currently being held on charges of Terrorizing and Harassment by Topsham Police Department and charges of felony Terrorizing from the Fort Fairfield Police Department. Green’s bail was set at $100,000.00 cash and he was transported by the Fort Fairfield Police Department to the Aroostook County Jail where he is currently being held. The incident is still under investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies and updates will be provided as soon as new information arrives.

