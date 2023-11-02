A man has been arrested for terrorizing in Fort Fairfield

Adam Green Arrested for Terrorizing in Fort Fairfield
Adam Green Arrested for Terrorizing in Fort Fairfield(Fort Fairfield Police Department)
By WAGM News
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Fort Fairfield, Maine (WAGM) - A man has been arrested for terrorizing in Fort Fairfield. According to Police Chief Matthew Cummings of the Fort Fairfield Police Department, on Thursday, November 3, at approximately 12:30PM, law enforcement agencies in Aroostook County including the Fort Fairfield Police Dept.  were contacted by the Topsham Police Department and made aware of threats of violence to an unspecified local school. The threat included statements of going to a school with an AR-15. Due to the threat and out of an abundance of caution, our local MSAD #20 schools, along with several other schools in the County, went into a lock down with Fort Fairfield Police Officers and U.S. Border Patrol providing security and assistance at the MSAD 20 schools. Fort Fairfield Police officers were then notified that the person of interest in this incident may be living in Fort Fairfield. Fort Fairfield Police Officers located 36 year old Adam Green at a residence in Fort Fairfield and took him into custody without incident. Green is currently being held on charges of Terrorizing and Harassment by Topsham Police Department and charges of felony Terrorizing from the Fort Fairfield Police Department. Green’s bail was set at $100,000.00 cash and he was transported by the Fort Fairfield Police Department to the Aroostook County Jail where he is currently being held.  The incident is still under investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies and updates will be provided as soon as new information arrives.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mall Update 31 October
Changes Coming to Aroostook Centre Mall
Lake County school nurse saves child's life
Third grader’s school nurse makes lifesaving discovery, mom says
Aroostook ALICE Data
New Report Reveals Nearly Half of Aroostook County Residents Struggling Financially
Trick or Treat... or French Fries?
Lewiston Shooting Survivor - Troy Cote
Lewiston Mass Shooting Survivor Thanks Community For Support

Latest News

School lockdown
NMCC in lockdown Thursday morning, police say situation resolved with no threat to public
School lockdown
Some local schools put in soft lockdown after “unspecified threat” toward elementary schools.
Fort Fairfield Fire
Three die in early morning fire in Fort Fairfield.
NewsSource 8 at 6
houlton ghca cross country