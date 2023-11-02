MSAD 1 put in “secure mode” after “unspecified threat”

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - All MSAD 1 schools have been put in “secure mode” after an “unspecified threat” was made on areas schools to local police. According to a Facebook post by MSAD 1, the threat is unrelated to a lockdown situation at Northern Maine Community College earlier today. Below is the entire Facebook post.

Dear MSAD #1 Community,

An unspecified threat on area schools has been made to local police. This threat is unrelated to the incident earlier today at NMCC. We remain in regular communication with state and local police.

As a result, All MSAD #1 schools are being placed in “Secure Mode” which means that our school doors will remain locked, students will remain inside the building, and regular school activities will continue for our students. We ask that parents do not come to our schools at this time.

I will be communicating with the community within the hour with additional information. Until then, students and staff will remain in our buildings.

As more details are released, WAGM will continue to update this story.

