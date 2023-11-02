NMCC in lockdown Thursday morning, police say situation resolved with no threat to public

By WAGM News
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Northern Maine Community College was put on lockdown Thursday morning. According to Presque Isle Police Department, at approximately 9.45 AM, the Presque Isle Police Department responded to the NMCC Campus for a report of a male in possession of a firearm. NMCC locked the school down in accordance with their protocols. After a thorough investigation, the man was released with no pending charges. NMCC will be investigating a violation of school policy. Police say there was no known threat to the public at any time and no one inside the building was threatened or injured. NMCC President Timothy Crowley credits the collaboration between SAD 1, campus security, the local police and NMCC faculty and staff for the quick resolution. President Crowley’s full response is below.

Dear NMCC Students, Employees, and Campus Community,

This morning at 9:51 am NMCC issued a RAVE alert in response to a potential threat on campus. Campus security contacted the local police and the situation has been resolved. Resolution involved close collaboration between SAD1, campus security, the local police and NMCC faculty and staff. The lockdown was lifted at 10:34am. Thank you for taking this situation seriously. We appreciate your adhering to all safety protocols, and we will continue to keep your safety at top priority.

Sincerely

Timothy Crowley

President NMCC

WAGM will have more on this story coming up at 5:30 and 6.

