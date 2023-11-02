One More Day of Sunshine Before Cloud Cover Returns

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Thursday morning everyone. It’s another day where we are waking up to the sunshine, but at the cost of some cooler temperatures. Most locations across the region are experiencing temperatures into the teens and twenties. You may need to start your car early as frost has developed. Make sure you also give yourself plenty of extra time out on the roads as there very likely will be some slick spots.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

We have seen a few passing clouds early on this morning and that is due to the fact that we did have a bit of a weaker disturbance park itself over the region overnight last night. That has now exited to the east ushering in the sunshine. Unfortunately this will be the final day of the full sunshine as we have another system on our doorstep bringing a quick increase in our cloud cover by tomorrow and lead us to shower chances for the weekend.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Temperatures will be just shy of the 40 degree mark by this afternoon, however it will likely feel much chillier than that given the fact that we will have a return to some breezier conditions. Going hour by hour for you, we will continue to see a lack of the cloud cover throughout the morning and into the early afternoon. While a few passing clouds are possible, they aren’t expected to hinder the sunshine. That will change as we head later into the evening. Initially we will be dealing with clearing skies until around midnight. Clouds will quickly increase resulting in partly cloud skies waking up tomorrow. Lows won’t be quite as cool as they have been within the past two days. Temperatures will fall back into the low to middle 20s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

The good news about the unsettled weather returning tomorrow is that it will allow our temperatures to warm up even further. We trend closer to the middle 40s. As we go further and further into the daytime, clouds continue to blanket the region resulting in a limited chance for sunshine, however we do stay dry.

Have a great day and stay warm!

