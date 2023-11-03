UPDATE: Bangor Walmart evacuated, fire crews on scene

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Crews responded to a fire at the Walmart in Bangor Friday November 3.

The fire broke out in the apparel section, it was being extinguished by sprinklers when fire crews arrived.

There was a large amount of smoke in the building.

People were being evacuated when the fire department arrived.

Everyone is accounted for and there are no injuries.

Fire Chief Tom Higgins told TV5 “When crews arrived they saw heavy smoke as they approached and inside the building, they found quite a bit of it. They found fires that was being put out by the sprinkler system by the time that they could send the line. There was significant smoke in the building and a very large volume of smoke, which is not something we do often, so it’s a little challenging for us to get smoke out. Pretty significant loss with the smoke, that will be impacting both the grocery side= and the apparel and everything”.

Fire Marshalls were called to investigate.

The cause has not be determined.

The Bangor Fire Chief also said the store will be closed the rest of the night and likely for longer.

