More Unsettled Weather Expected to end the Work Week, with Cloud Cover and Shower Chances to Start the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. We had another nice day across the county today with more sunshine. We once again saw some fair weather clouds bubble up around lunchtime and lasting into the afternoon hours, but overall we saw nicer weather today. Changes are on the way to end the work week as a cold front approaches the region from the northwest. This will bring cloud cover into the county late tomorrow night, with shower chances returning to the forecast during the early morning hours of Saturday. Showers wrap up quickly for most during the morning hours of Saturday, with some possible clearing and sunshine by the afternoon hours.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows skies becoming partly to mostly cloudy between now and tomorrow morning. With cloud cover moving in, and our wind direction shifting this evening, temperatures will struggle to cool off as much as they have the past couple of nights. Overnight lows tonight are expected to fall back into the mid to upper 20s for most spots by tomorrow morning. Like I mentioned before, winds will be shifting into the southwest tonight, before becoming more gusty by tomorrow.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

We start off with some cloud cover tomorrow, but overall high pressure remains in control of our weather and keeps showers out of the forecast. The only exception to this could be over western parts of the county, but right now cloud cover looks to move in first before shower chances. High temperatures tomorrow will rebound once sunshine makes an appearance during the afternoon hours. A lot of places are expected to climb up into the mid to even upper 40s by the mid afternoon tomorrow. Cloud cover is once again expected to return tomorrow night, with showers once again in the forecast to start the weekend.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

