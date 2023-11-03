Second-Grader Saves Older Brother

ST. AGATHA, Maine (WAGM) - Often older siblings are taught to look after their younger siblings. But in this next story, it was the younger sibling whose observant and quick-thinking nature saved her brother’s life. On a summer day, the Martin siblings were enjoying their time out of school by riding around their property. Eight-year-old Kenneth Martin had his dirt bike. And seven-year-old Bella Martin was on her little battery-operated power wheel when she lost sight of her brother. And went to look for him.

B Martin said, “I saw him in the water, so I went to go see if he was okay.”

He was not okay. Her brother was unresponsive. Bella said she was scared. She wanted to pull him out of the pond. But she quickly decided to get her parent’s help.

B. Martin said, “So then I went back up to Mom and Dad and I told them.”

Her brother was pulled out of the pond by their parents. He wasn’t breathing. His parents performed CPR until he was airlifted to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. People who know Bella weren’t surprised by her quick actions.

Ava Lerman is a family friend of the Martins’.

She said, “I babysat her since she was about this tall. Another one of my teammates babysits her as well and we always talk about how all three kids -- both her and her siblings-- They’re such smart kids. Just quick thinking all the way around. It’s hard when you’re in a situation like that.”

When Kenneth arrived at Eastern Maine Medical Center he was diagnosed with a broken femur.

Abbie Lerman --Ava’s sister-- is also a friend of the family.

She asked, “Are you grateful?”

K. Martin answered, “Yes.”

Kenneth is alive and doing well today because his little sister acted quickly to get him help. Bella’s actions were celebrated by her peers, and she was awarded the Maine State Legislative Hero Award.

