Some Shower Chances Return Tonight, with Some Sunshine Expected for the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. After more sunshine during the day today, we’re looking at some changes to the forecast later tonight. A cold front is approaching the region from the northwest, and is expected to move over the region during the early morning hours of Saturday. While Saturday starts off with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers, this isn’t expected to last all day. We’ll eventually see showers taper off during the morning hours, leaving us with more sunshine possible by the afternoon and evening. Sunday continues the nicer and sunny weather even with the cold front stalling out and sitting over us as a stationary front. Expect more shower chances next week, as a bigger system approaches the region for Tuesday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows cloud cover increasing, but showers look to hold off until the early morning hours of Saturday. Showers move through the county just before sunrise, and are expected to continue a couple hours after sunrise. Low temperatures tonight remain mild thanks to cloud cover and southerly winds. Overnight lows look to fall back into the mid and upper 30s, as southerly winds remain gusty at times going into Saturday.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Saturday features more cloud cover and showers to start the day, before sunshine eventually makes an appearance during the afternoon hours. Right now the latest computer model runs have cloud cover lingering for much of the morning hours of Saturday. By the early afternoon, cloud cover will begin to break apart over northern and western areas, with everyone seeing clearing skies during the afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow still manage to warm up even with the cloud cover in place for much of the morning. High temperatures tomorrow still manage to reach the mid to upper 40s for most places, with warmer temperatures seen over southern parts of the county. Southerly winds remain gusty during the day, and eventually shift back into the west by the afternoon and evening.

Saturday's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Sunday features more sunshine after skies clear out Saturday night. I think Sunday will end up setting up similar to what we’ve seen over the past few days, with an overall sunny day, along with some cloud cover mixed in at times. High temperatures Sunday are expected to be cooler compared to what we see tomorrow. Highs on Sunday will struggle to warm up and reach the lower 40s for most places. Winds will be more out of the northwest, helping to funnel cooler air into the region once again.

Sunday's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast at the link below. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.