Some Sunshine Possible Today, Showers After Midnight

Good morning everyone and happy Friday. Another chilly start this morning with temperatures hovering near the freezing mark. Some of us are waking up to some cloud cover because we did see a weaker disturbance pass through the region. You will want to make sure you give yourself plenty of extra time on the roadways due to the possibility for some localized slick spots. With high pressure staying to the south it will allow for some sunshine, but not a lot as we will be going back and forth between the clouds and the sunshine. As our next system approaches, it creates more of an unsettled weather pattern leading into the early work week.

Highs this afternoon will eventually reach the middle 40s which is right around where our average highs land for this time of year. Going hour by hour for you, the cloud cover continues this morning, but we will see more of a clearing line develop by the afternoon. Because of when it does develop, I wouldn’t be surprised if we reach our high temperatures fairly early on. The sunshine is not expected to last for long because we as we head into the late evening, clouds will begin to increase again. The greatest chance for showers developing will be once we get past midnight. Because lows this evening will bottom out closer to the middle 30s, it’s very likely we good see some mixing with the showers.

Because showers last through part of the morning tomorrow, we won’t see more sunshine until we head into the afternoon. Given that it’s very likely it will take a while for us to set our high temperatures. However, they will be trending warmer into the middle to upper 40s. The second half of the weekend stays dry with temperatures staying near the middle 40s. That is also when we will set our clocks back by an hour meaning we lose an hour of daylight.

The other aspect of the forecast throughout this weekend will be the breezier conditions across the region. Throughout the weekend, winds will gust into the 20s. This will cause our temperatures to feel a bit chillier than the 40s. This may also cause any showers that develop this evening to become a bit more windswept.

