Aroostook County Municipal Election Information

With election day just around the corner, we've compiled a list of municipal ballot information from the towns and cities across the county.

Cities & Towns with 2023 Municipal Ballots

Ashland

Ashland will be holding a municipal school board election along with the state referendum questions.

Caribou

The city of Caribou has multiple elections and questions on their municipal ballot this November.

City Councilor

Councilors are elected to a three year term. There are three open positions. The candidates are listed below, with write-in candidates allowed:

Courtney Boma

Jennifer Kelley

Tamara Lovewell

Regional School Unit #39

Candidates are elected to a three year term. There are two open positions. The candidates are listed below, with write-in candidates allowed:

Jan Umphrey-Tompkins

Louella Willey

Jefferson Cary Memorial Hospital Fund

Candidate is elected to a three year term. There is one open position. The candidate is listed below, with a write-in candidate allowed.

Kevin Barnes

Ordinance No. 3, 2023 Series

Shall the municipality approve the charter amendment reprinted (summarized) below?

Caribou City Charter Section 5.06 Budget (b)(4) is amended as follows: ( underlined text is added and in green , italicized text is deleted and in red ).

(4) Submissions of projects to voters. All capital improvement projects involving $500,000 or more of municipal funds shall be submitted to the registered voters of the City of Caribou by holding a referendum vote thereon at an election held in November . If a majority of ballots cast for a referendum question favors approval the improvement project is approved. , provided the total number of votes cast for and against the referendum question equals or exceeds 65% of the total number of registered voters in City of Caribou at the time of the election. A project is defined as a complete list of capital expense purchases combined together to build a building, purchase vehicles or machinery, provide a service to the citizens of the city, or a combination thereof, and not currently part of the schedule of City assets.

Yes

No

Regional School Unit #39 Bond

Do you favor authorizing the School Board of Regional School Unit No. 39 (the “RSU”) to issue bonds or notes for school construction and minor capital project purposes in an amount not o exceed $660,000.00 for improvements to the Caribou High School athletic facilities, including upgrading and resurfacing tennis courts, track resurfacing, lighting and a new scoring/timing building?

Yes

No

Fort Fairfield

Fort Fairfield has multiple open positions that they will be filling with this election.

Town Council

There is one seat open. The candidates are listed below, with write-in candidates allowed:

Robert Kilcollins

Shane McGillan

Christopher Perkins

School Board

There are two seats open. The candidates are listed below, with write-in candidates allowed:

Melissa Libby

Chalice White

Houlton

Town Council

Candidates are elected to a three year term. There are three open positions. The candidates are listed below, with write-in candidates allowed:

Mark Horvath

Jon McLaughlin

Directors of Houlton Water Company

Candidates are elected to a three year term. There are two open positions. The candidates are listed below, with write-in candidates allowed:

Wade Hanson

Jon Prescott

Directors of Regional School Unit No. 29

Candidates are elected to a three year term. There are three open positions. The candidates are listed below, with write-in candidates allowed:

Gary Lovell

Susan McLaughlin

Cary Library Board of Trustees (5yr Term)

Candidate is elected to a five year term. There is one open position. The candidate is listed below, with write-in candidates allowed:

Leigh Cummings Jr.

Cary Library Board of Trustees (4yr Term)

Candidate is elected to a four year term. There is one open position. The candidate is listed below, with write-in candidates allowed:

Joseph Cyr

Board of Budget Review (3yr Term)

Candidates are elected to a three year term. There are three open positions. There are no official candidates on the ballot, with write-in spots available.

Board of Budget Review (2yr Term)

Candidates are elected to a two year term. There are two open positions. There are no official candidates on the ballot, with write-in spots available.

Board of Budget Review (1yr Term)

Candidates are elected to a one year term. There are three open positions. There are no official candidates on the ballot, with write-in spots available.

Mapleton, Castle Hill & Chapman

Mapleton’s second district will be voting on open school board positions.

Presque Isle

The City of Presque Isle has a city councilor position open as well as different section elections for MSAD #1.

City Council

Candidates are elected to a four year term. There are two open positions. The candidates are listed below, with write-in candidates allowed:

James Carroll

Hank King

MSAD #1 Section 5

Candidates are elected to a three year term. There is one open position. There are no official candidates on the ballot, with a write-in spot available.

MSAD #1 Section 9

Candidates are elected to a three year term. There is one open position. The candidate is listed below, with a write-in candidate allowed:

Lori Kenneson

Shall the municipality approve the charter amendment to change the name of Chair and Deputy Chair to Mayor and Deputy Mayor?

Amendment: With three parts (2.3),(2.40) and (2.90) ( underlined text is added and in green , italicized text is deleted and in red ).

(2.3) TERMS AND ELECTIONS:

Council Chair Mayor . By majority vote of all Councilors, the City Council must elect from its members a Chair Mayor and a Deputy Chair Mayor for a term of one year. The Chair Mayor , a voting member, presides at Council meetings, represents the City in intergovernmental relationships, appoints with the advice and consent of the Council the members of citizen advisory boards and commissions, and performs other duties specified by the Council. The is the head of the City government for all ceremonial purposes and for purposes of civil emergency preparedness and military law, but has no administrative duties. The Deputy Chair Mayor acts as Chair Mayor during the absence or disability of the Chair Mayor .

(2.40) COMPENSATION; EXPENSES:

The council may determine by ordinance the annual salary of the Councilors, and may approve a greater salary for the Chair Mayor ; however, no ordinance increasing such salary may take effect until the beginning of the terms of Councilors elected at the next regular election.

(2.90) PROCEDURE:

Meetings. The Council must meet regularly at the times and places specified yearly by the Council, by rule. Special meetings may be held on the call of the Chair Mayor or three or more Councilors and, whenever practicable, upon no less than twelve (12) hours’ notice to each Councilor and the public.

Yes

No

Shall the municipality approve the charter amendment to allow remote voting as provided below?

Amendment: ( underlined text is added and in green , italicized text is deleted and in red ).

(2.90) PROCEDURE:

Meetings. The council must meet regularly at the times and places specified yearly by the Council, by rule. Special meetings may be held on the call of the Chair or three or more Councilors and, whenever, practicable, upon no less than twelve (12) hours’ notice to each Councilor and the public.

Rules and Record. The Council may set its own rules and order of business and must keep a record of its proceedings which is a public record.

Voting. Councilors must be physically present or attend remotely to vote. Voting must be recorded in the record. A majority constitutes a quorum, but smaller number may adjourn and may compel the attendance of absent Councilors according to Council Rules.

Yes

No

Shall the municipality approve the charter amendment to allow the City Council to Appoint the Warden and Warden Clerk as provided below?

Amendment: With three parts (3.00), (3.10) and (4.10) ( underlined text is added and in green , italicized text is deleted and in red ).

(3.00) CITY ELECTIONS:

Warden and Warden Clerk. Persons elected to the positions of Warden and Warden Clerk serve three year terms. The duties and conditions of service, other than those prescribed by statute, must be established by ordinance. Compensation for these positions shall be determined by the Council.

(3.10) NOMINATIONS FOR ELECTIVE OFFICERS TO BE MADE BY PETITION:

Nomination of candidates for City elective offices is by petition. Petitions for candidates for Councilor, or other office required by law to be elected by the municipality must be signed by 50 75 to 150 qualified voters of the city. Petitions for candidates for warden and warden clerk must be signed by 25 to 50 qualified voters of the respective ward. Voters may not sign more than one petition for any one candidate nor more petitions for any office than there are positions of that office to be filled.

(4.10) APPOINTMENTS: The City Council must:

Appoint a City Manager; a City Clerk; Warden: Warden Clerk ; and a City Attorney;

Yes

No

Shall the municipality approve the charter amendment to reduce the number of signatures required to run for municipal elected offices from 75 to 50 as provided below?

Amendment: (underlined text is added, stricken text is deleted.)

(3.10) NOMINATIONS FOR ELECTIVE OFFICERS TO BE MADE BY PETITION:

Nomination of candidates for city elective offices is by petition. Petitions for candidates for Councilor, or other office required by law to be elected by the municipality must be signed by 50 75 to 150 qualified voters of the city.

Yes

No

Cities & Towns without 2023 Municipal Ballots

Allagash

Amity

Blaine

Bridgewater

Dyer Brook

Eagle Lake

Easton

Fort Kent

Frenchville

Grand Isle

Haynesville

Hodgdon

Limestone

Linneus

Ludlow

Macwahoc Plantation

Madawaska

Mars Hill

Merrill

Monticello

New Sweden

Oakfield

Orient

Perham

Portage Lake

Sherman

Smyrna

St. Francis

St. Agatha

St. John Plantation

Van Buren

Wallagrass

Washburn

Westfield

Westmanland

Weston

Winterville Plantation

Woodland

