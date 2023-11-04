Craft Fair and Bake Sale at the Fish and Game Club

MONTICELLO, Maine (WAGM) - As the weather starts to get colder and Christmas is under two months away folks are doing more things inside. Monticello Fish and Game Club offered people a warm place to shop for different decorations, homemade trinkets, and baked goods over the weekend. Vendors were able to set up tables and sell items such as these quilts, Christmas decorations, jewelry, and many other items which drew in folks from the community.

Dawn Halkyard was one of the vendors at the craft fair.

Halkyard said, “So today I am selling mostly Christmas items. I do a lot of sublimation, customization, and personalized gifts so lots of things to sell. I do make a lot of coffee mugs everyone seems to like those. And then I have unscented felt air fresheners so people can scent them themself which are really good sellers. Everyone loves the magnets so those are really good and the keychains have been really popular.”

President of the Monticello Game and Fish Club, Julia Dalton said, “Well It brings in money for the club, but it’s also an outreach to the community and so far it’s a really good turnout. We’re encouraged. Really encouraged. We have snickerdoodles, peanut butter cookies, banana bread and there’s some brownies there. We also have some chicken stew with a biscuit for seven dollars.”

Dalton says they plan on continuing the craft fair bake sale in the future because of the number of community members who come out to participate.

