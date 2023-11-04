The Halloween Spooktacular

Line of people at the Halloween Spectacular
Line of people at the Halloween Spectacular(N/A)
By Megan Waceken
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - Halloween might have been last Tuesday, but hundreds of youngsters in the Houlton area were dressed up and trick-or-treating on Saturday. Over the weekend the Halloween Spooktacular event drew in a huge crowd of parents and children dressed in costumes.

Jane Torres, from the Houlton Chamber of Commerce, was in charge of setting up the event.

Torres said, “It’s a fabulous event we get over 1200 children to this. "

The event is a team effort put on by the Rec Center, the Houlton Chamber of Commerce, and the store Serendipitous Dragonfly.

Torres said, “There’s some interactive games. Serendipitous Dragonfly their fingers in the thing

Ava Wells was representing Serendipitous Dragonfly at their table.

Wells said, “We have some little boxes where kids can reach their hands in. They’re guessing what’s inside just by touching.”

Wells says each kid receives candy whether they guess right, wrong, or even take a quick peep to solve the mystery.

Torres said, “They get lots of candy. Trust me they get a lot of candy at this event. But the kids it’s not so much about the candy. It’s about seeing the other kids and what they have on so that’s really fun.”

The excitement of candy may draw the kiddoes in but all of these costumes are a sight worth staying for. Romen Jackett and Mason Jackett shared with us what they were most excited about.

R. Jackett said, “To get candy!”

M. Jackett said, “Well I’m most excited to get candy almost but I’m excited for all the kids dressed in costumes because I really like it. I’m dressed as Iron Man, Tony Stark.”

The event was completely free to all who attended. Folks also had their pictures taken with these fun backdrops. And kiddoes who dressed up got to enter a costume contest towards the end of the event.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews are on scene at the Walmart in Bangor
Crews respond to fire at Bangor Walmart Friday evening
Fort Fairfield Fire
Three die in early morning fire in Fort Fairfield.
Adam Green Arrested for Terrorizing in Fort Fairfield
A man has been arrested for terrorizing in Fort Fairfield
The Maine Soccer Coaches Association has announced the names of the Regoinal All Stars
Maine Soccer Coaches Association names Regional All Stars
Trick or Treat... or French Fries?

Latest News

Bangor Walmart After Fire (Bureau of Public Safety)
Smyrna Man Charged with Arson After Fire was Started in Bangor Walmart
Table selling quilts at the Fish and Game Club Craft Fair
Craft Fair and Bake Sale at the Fish and Game Club
(Source: MGN)
Aroostook County Municipal Election Information
Madawaska sidewalk project
Sidewalk Construction Project in Madawaska.