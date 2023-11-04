Sidewalk Construction Project in Madawaska.

MADAWASKA, Maine (WOWL) - I’m Jacob Sirois for WOWL. As you know another construction project has started in Madawaska. We caught up with Mr. Bruce Bosse of Ed Pelleiter and Sons to learn more about the project. Mr. Bosse detailed the needs in that area. He said, “The big need right now is the fact that we now have businesses on that side then you also have the Four Corners Park, so that’s increased the pedestrian traffic on that side of the road and clearly there is no sidewalk on that side of the road and it can be a dangerous spot for a accident.”

He went on to state the scope of the project. “So the section that we’re dealing with is .15 miles which is about 800 feet, but you also have to take into consideration that it’s 800 feet one side and 800 feet the other side. So on the side towards the mill there are currently sidewalks there so we are going to rehabilitate those sidewalks making them better, and we’re actually going to be adding sidewalks to the Tim Horton’s side going all the way from 14th Ave to 16th Ave.” according to Bosse. Bosse also talked about what the sidewalks are going to be made of. He said, “The sidewalk itself, the actual walking part of it will be asphalt and the sides of the sidewalk facing the street will be granite curbing.”

In addition to the sidewalk issue drainage has always been a problem near Tim Hortons. Bosse adds, “There was no way for the water to go anywhere so what we’re doing is we’re putting in catch basins that will catch all the water and divert the flow into the storm drain system and out towards the river.”

Mr Bosse had one final comment for those in the construction area. He said, “So there will be certain delays on Main Street and we’ll try to minimize them as much as possible, but we just want to thank the public for their patience while this project is being done, also the home owners that are on Main Street this is kinda impacting them as well, thanking them for their patience and the business owners as well because this will disrupt their business and are goal is to minimize the disruption as much as possible.”

Construction will stop in November and will resume in early Spring.

