Smyrna Man Charged with Arson After Fire was Started in Bangor Walmart

Bangor Walmart After Fire (Bureau of Public Safety)(Courtesy to Bureau of Public Safety)
By Megan Waceken
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WAGM) - On Friday, 44-year-old Lucas Landry from Smyrna started a fire in the Bangor Walmart. The Bangor Fire Department, the Bangor Police Department, and investigators from the Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a fire. Internal surveillance video showed that the fire was started in the men’s clothing section. Landry was found at his residence and taken into custody the next day. He is now in the Penobscot County Jail and has been charged with Arson. He is currently on probation for Burglary. A probation hold has been placed on Landry. No bail will be set.

Authorities ask that if anyone has a video of the fire, to share it by sending it to the following link https://pdupload.bangormaine.gov

