Community members raise funds following a fatal fire in Fort Fairfield

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) - Following a fatal fire in Fort Fairfield that took three lives, many community members may want to do something to help.

MSAD 20 is hosting a ‘gift card shower’ to raise funds to help a young man who was the sole survivor of the fire. These gift cards will be used to purchase clothing and other items he may need. Community members who wish to contribute can drop off gift cards at the Fort Fairfield Middle/High School office and they will get them to his family.

Or, if people want to help the Fort Fairfield community as a whole, the Town of Fort Fairfield is working to improve fire detector access in homes. Tim Goff, the Fort Fairfield Town Manager, says they want to improve fire safety after the Department of Public Safety announced that the Elmer family did not have working smoke detectors in their home.

“We’re going to start a new drive right now to either just generate awareness or let folks know that we have them, or to generate funds to buy more of them,” Goff explains. “We need to have working smoke detectors in homes and if we can assist with that with folks then we’re happy to do so.”

Those who need assistance with their fire detectors or who want to donate to help the cause can contact the Fort Fairfield Fire Department.

