Feds seize 220 pounds of drugs, some resembling candy

Authorities say more drugs were seized in a home than there are people in Massachusetts. (Credit: WBZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Federal prosecutors announced one of the biggest drug busts in New England history on Monday.

Investigators found more than 220 pounds of suspected drugs in a suburban Boston home.

Among them were heart-shaped pills made to resemble Valentine’s Day candy that contained fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The investigation started with an overdose death in nearby Salem.

Authorities tracked the drugs to the basement of a home in Lynn, Massachusetts.

Children were living on the first and second floors.

Investigators also found a loaded handgun as well as counterfeit Adderall and Percocet pills.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Walmart After Fire (Bureau of Public Safety)
Smyrna Man Charged with Arson After Fire was Started in Bangor Walmart
Adam Green Arrested for Terrorizing in Fort Fairfield
A man has been arrested for terrorizing in Fort Fairfield
Fort Fairfield Fire
Three die in early morning fire in Fort Fairfield.
(Source: MGN)
Aroostook County Municipal Election Information
Madawaska sidewalk project
Sidewalk Construction Project in Madawaska.

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand at New York Supreme Court,...
Trump lashes out from the witness stand at judge, NY attorney general as he testifies in fraud trial
President Joe Biden arrives to speak at the Amtrak Bear Maintenance Facility, Monday, Nov. 6,...
‘Amtrak Joe’ Biden visits Delaware to promote $16 billion for passenger rail projects
FILE - Scientists have discovered the oldest black hole yet, formed a mere 470 million years...
Oldest black hole discovered dating back to 470 million years after the Big Bang
FILE - The CDC will test for more than 30 pathogens in four airports.
CDC to expand disease surveillance at airports
The CDC is expanding airport surveillance as flu numbers rise. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
CDC expands airport surveillance as flu numbers rise