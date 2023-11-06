Increasing Clouds, Snow Showers Return After Midnight

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Northern Lights Photo (WAGM)

Good Monday morning everyone. We are off to another clear, but cool morning with temperatures into the teens and twenties. The clearing skies yesterday evening provided us with the perfect viewing opportunity for the northern lights. Enjoy the sunshine while you can because clouds will quickly increase the further we go into the daytime.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Looking at our weather setup this morning, the area of high pressure that brought us some sunshine over the weekend is now weakening and sliding its way to the east. As it does so, it will usher in more cloud cover the further we go into the daytime as our next system approaches. This will also result in snow showers returning overnight tonight.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Highs this afternoon will eventually reach the middle 30s. Given the fact that we will see more of the sunshine earlier on in the morning, I wouldn’t be surprised if we set our highs earlier on in the daytime. Going hour by hour for you, the best chance of seeing more of the full sunshine will be centered towards the morning hours. Once we head past the lunchtime hours, clouds will quickly start to increase transitioning us to more of a mix of sun and clouds. We stay dry through the late evening hours. After midnight, snow showers will advance into the region from the west to the east. Because lows will trend closer to the middle 20s, any of the snow that does fall will be more light and fluffy in consistency making it easier to clean off initially. This will likely also create some impacts for your morning commute tomorrow. You will want to make sure you give yourself plenty of time as there will likely be some slick spots.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Temperatures will continue to increase throughout the daytime closer to the middle 40s by the afternoon. As a result we will see a transition over to some rain fairly early on. This will limit what we do see overall in terms of snowfall accumulation. At best we can expect less than an inch of snowfall with some localized higher totals in areas to the west. Even then, totals will trend closer to one inch. In fact, I do think what we do see accumulate in terms of snowfall will likely wash away.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.