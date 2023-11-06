Veteran with service dog says she was turned away from American Legion post

The Gulf War veteran feels that an organization serving veterans, especially those with disabilities, should make accommodations. (WINK, DEE PILKONS, CNN)
By WINK via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WINK) - A Gulf War veteran in Florida says she was turned away from an American Legion post because she brought her service dog.

Dee Pilkons served in the Army during the Gulf War and now lives with post-traumatic stress disorder and hearing loss. She received Beth, a certified service dog from America’s Vet Dogs, over the summer.

“She really calms me down. She keeps me very, very level. She helps me with my hearing. Yeah, I’m a completely different person now,” Pilkons said.

But Pilkons says when she and Beth tried to visit the American Legion Post on Fort Myers Beach, the commander would not allow the service dog inside. He said no dogs were allowed, and the only exception he would make was for blind veterans with guide dogs.

Pilkons says the incident left her feeling defeated.

“I just find it to be un-American almost,” she said. “They said, ‘You’re welcome, but your dog is not.’ And if my dog is not welcome – she is my companion that helps me on a daily basis. And for them to do that, they’ve just denied me part of my rights under the ADA law.”

According to the post commander, the location is a private club and does not have to abide by the Americans with Disabilities Act. The act does allow for some limited exceptions but only if certain requirements are met.

Pilkons feels that an organization serving veterans, especially those with disabilities, should make accommodations. She is now making it her mission to change this policy, so no other veterans are turned away.

Copyright 2023 WINK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Walmart After Fire (Bureau of Public Safety)
Smyrna Man Charged with Arson After Fire was Started in Bangor Walmart
Adam Green Arrested for Terrorizing in Fort Fairfield
A man has been arrested for terrorizing in Fort Fairfield
Fort Fairfield Fire
Three die in early morning fire in Fort Fairfield.
Madawaska sidewalk project
Sidewalk Construction Project in Madawaska.
Line of people at the Halloween Spectacular
The Halloween Spooktacular

Latest News

The Gulf War veteran feels that an organization serving veterans, especially those with...
Veteran vows to get policy changed after service dog denied at American Legion post
Airstrikes hit the Maghazi refugee camp, killing at least 40 people and wounding 34 others on...
Israeli troops surround Gaza City and cut off northern part of the besieged Hamas-ruled territory
Capt. Dan Krehbiel with King County Metro Water Taxi came to the rescue when a 300-foot loose...
Water taxi captain races to the rescue, stops runaway barge
A water taxi captain came to the rescue when a loose barge drifted toward Seattle. (KING,...
Water taxi captain stops runaway barge from hitting Seattle's waterfront
As more deaths are reported in Gaza, the U.S. is not supporting calls for a cease-fire. (CNN,...
Israel-Hamas war rages on as calls for cease-fire grow