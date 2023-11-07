Addion Davis Maine High School Heisman Winner

By Rene Cloukey
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) -Van Buren High School Senior Addion Davis is very active in his school and Community, because of his citizenship, academics and performance in sports he has been named the High School Hiesman Winner for the State of Maine. He found yout about on the award on Friday.

Addion Davis:” I was amazed because I know all the people that apply. For me to get it especially from here is awesome.”

Davis has played High School soccer since his freshman year and says that sports is important part of his life.

Davis:” I love soccer and have been playing soccer since my ninth grade year. I am going to be playing basketball this year. I love sports.”

Davis is very active in school and also volunteers around the Community of Van Buren .

Davis:” I am in NHS. I am going to be getting my Associates Degree from Machias in the spring. I help out with the community and help out with the elderly people in town and watering flowers.”

Davis will be watching his in box closely tomorrow when the National Finalist are announced . He would love to get that notification, but also is very happy with the state honor and knowing he is making a difference in his school and community.

Davis:” I would like to get national finalist, but it’s amazing to be state winner as well.

.
