Listening to America – Cancer Clinical Trials

By Peter Zampa and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the U.S., but reports show less than 20% of diagnosed adults participate in cancer clinical trials. This week, on “Listening to America” Peter Zampa speaks with a cancer patient who nearly lost everything in search of life-saving care. Plus, he speaks to the founder of the Lazarex Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit working to boost cancer clinical trial diversity and enrollment.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Follow-up Friday: Aroostook County Mass Casualties
This Evening's Weather Setup
Snow Begins After Midnight, with Impacts Possible for the Morning Commute
Community responds to Fort Fairfield fire that took the lives of three family members
Community members raise funds following a fatal fire in Fort Fairfield
.
A Closer Look: Questions 1 & 3